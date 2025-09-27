Notorious Criminal Zuber Killed In UP STF Encounter In Rampur

Rampur: The Special Task Force (STF) has eliminated a notorious criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. The accused, identified as Zuber, was allegedly the main accused in the Gorakhpur murder case and was wanted in the murder of a NEET student. As per the police, notorious criminal Zuber was absconding in several cases.

Zuber was also allegedly a notorious cow smuggler and was wanted in around 17 cases.

The STF's action came as a major success in their efforts to crack down on the desperate criminal active in the region.

As per the police, the accused, Zuber, was absconding in several cases, and the STF's encounter with him is being seen as a big breakthrough against the criminal gang.

The police are now probing the incident and trying to ascertain the information regarding those linked to Zuber.