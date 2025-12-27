Updated 27 December 2025 at 13:01 IST
Notorious Gangster Vinay Tyagi Dies At Rishikesh AIIMS After Being Shot By Bike-Borne Assailants During Court Visit
A motorcycle-borne assailant attacked a police van transporting notorious criminal Vinay Tyagi to court. Tyagi, who has over 60 criminal cases against him, was being moved from Roorkee Jail to the Laksar ACJM Court when the vehicle was caught in a traffic jam on an overbridge.
Laksar: Panic swept through Laksar, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday afternoon after unidentified motorcyclist attackers opened fire on a police vehicle, which was transporting a high-profile criminal to court.
Vinay Tyagi, a notorious criminal with a lengthy record, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh. Reports indicate that he has succumbed to his injuries.
The Overbridge
The incident occurred as Tyagi was being escorted from Roorkee Jail to the Laksar ACJM Court for a scheduled hearing. As the police van reached the Laksar overbridge, a sugarcane trolley caused a traffic jam on the bridge.
Two masked attackers on a motorcycle drew alongside and fired randomly into the van. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the sound of rapid gunfire prompted pedestrians and commuters to seek cover.
"The attackers targeted the police vehicle directly, firing several rounds before speeding away toward an unknown destination," a witness reported.
Security Breach
Tyagi, who sustained gunshot injuries to his chest, neck, and shoulder, was immediately taken to the Laksar Government Hospital, then transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Two police constables also sustained minor injuries during the crossfire and are currently receiving treatment.
SP Rural Shekhar Chand Suyal and SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal arrived at the scene to assess the security breach.
Initial investigations suggest the attack could stem from gang rivalry or a personal vendetta. "We have launched a massive combing operation and set up roadblocks on all possible escape routes," stated SP Suyal.
Police are examining CCTV footage from the overbridge and nearby markets to identify the motorcycle and the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
Vinay Tyagi was a known figure in the criminal world, with over 60 cases of robbery, dacoity, and murder registered against him across Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
The attack occurred while he was under police protection, raising serious concerns about the safety of prisoner transits in the region.
