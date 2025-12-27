Notorious Gangster Vinay Tyagi Dies At Rishikesh AIIMS After Being Shot By Bike-Borne Assailants During Court Visit | Image: Republic

Laksar: Panic swept through Laksar, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday afternoon after unidentified motorcyclist attackers opened fire on a police vehicle, which was transporting a high-profile criminal to court.

Vinay Tyagi, a notorious criminal with a lengthy record, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh. Reports indicate that he has succumbed to his injuries.

The Overbridge

The incident occurred as Tyagi was being escorted from Roorkee Jail to the Laksar ACJM Court for a scheduled hearing. As the police van reached the Laksar overbridge, a sugarcane trolley caused a traffic jam on the bridge.

Two masked attackers on a motorcycle drew alongside and fired randomly into the van. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the sound of rapid gunfire prompted pedestrians and commuters to seek cover.

"The attackers targeted the police vehicle directly, firing several rounds before speeding away toward an unknown destination," a witness reported.

Security Breach

Tyagi, who sustained gunshot injuries to his chest, neck, and shoulder, was immediately taken to the Laksar Government Hospital, then transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Two police constables also sustained minor injuries during the crossfire and are currently receiving treatment.

SP Rural Shekhar Chand Suyal and SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal arrived at the scene to assess the security breach.

Initial investigations suggest the attack could stem from gang rivalry or a personal vendetta. "We have launched a massive combing operation and set up roadblocks on all possible escape routes," stated SP Suyal.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the overbridge and nearby markets to identify the motorcycle and the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Vinay Tyagi was a known figure in the criminal world, with over 60 cases of robbery, dacoity, and murder registered against him across Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.