Notorious Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Criminal Vinod Gadaria Killed In Encounter With Noida STF In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A high-octane encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, which occurred between the Noida Special Task Force (STF) and a notorious criminal, leading to his death. According to police sources, the criminal has been identified as Vinod Gadaria, who received fatal injuries during the encounter. Following the encounter, the police shifted the criminal to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.

The police preserved the body in the mortuary of the hospital and initiated further legal action.

A senior police official, the deceased was a wanted fugitive and was encountered by the police under the jurisdiction of the Jahangirabad police in Bulandshahr. The police official confirmed that Vinod Gadaria, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was involved in numerous cases, including robbery, murder, and extortion.

The STF team had been tracking Vinod Gadaria for a long time, and their efforts finally paid off when they received information about his whereabouts.

After receiving an intelligence input about Vinod, a team of STF personnel was dispatched to the area to arrest him. However, an encounter ensued when Vinod Gadaria and his accomplices opened fire on the STF team, intending to kill the cops and flee their clutches. The STF team retaliated, and Vinod Gadaria was killed in the exchange of fire.

The police stated that Vinod Gadaria, a resident of Kandhla town in Shamli district, had a long history of criminal activities. He was wanted by the police in connection with dozens of cases, including robbery, murder, and extortion. His notoriety had earned him a place on the police's most-wanted list, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The Noida STF team had been conducting raids to track down Vinod Gadaria and bring him to justice. Their efforts were finally rewarded when they encountered Vinod Gadaria in Bulandshahr.