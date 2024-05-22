Updated May 21st, 2024 at 23:56 IST
Now, Buy Tickets Using UPI On Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Section Of Kolkata Metro
The facility to buy tickets using UPI was introduced on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro on Tuesday, an official said.The facility, which was already available on the Sector V-Sealdah section of the East-West Corridor.
Kolkata: The facility to buy tickets using UPI was introduced on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro on Tuesday, an official said. The facility, which was already available on the Sector V-Sealdah section of the East-West Corridor, will also be introduced along the North-South Line, he said.
The facility will also be available along the New Garia-Ruby section of the Orange Line and Joka-Taratala section of the Purple Line in the future, he said.
The UPI-based ticketing system was first introduced at the Sealdah station of the East-West Line on May 7.
To pay through UPI, commuters will have to scan the QR code on the dual display board at the ticket counters after the ticketing officer enters the name of the destination station, the official said.
