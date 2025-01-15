Now Central Govt Employees Can Travel Via Tejas and Vande Bharat Trains Under LTC, Details Inside

New Delhi: The Centre has allowed its employees to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTC), an official statement said.

The move has been taken after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) received a number of references from different offices/individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC.

In These Trains, Central Govt Employees Can Avail LTC

Prior to this move, Central govt employees are already getting the benefit of travelling in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto under the Leave Travel Concession programme.

"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," said the order issued by the DoPT on Tuesday.

What is LTC

The Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme is a concessional travel facility for government employees to visit their home town or any place in India for a block of four years.

In terms of provisions of the scheme, the government employees have the option either to avail of Home Town LTC twice in a block of two years each or to visit their home Town once in a period of two years and to visit any place in India in another block of two years. The travel expenses for the employees and their eligible family members are borne by the government.