Now Donald Trump Wants India-Pakistan To ‘Go Out For Dinner’ | WATCH

New Delhi: In a surprising statement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that India and Pakistan should “go out and have a nice dinner together” as a way to ease tensions. Trump, speaking at an event, claimed that both nations are “getting along well together” and credited his administration for brokering what he called a “historic ceasefire.”

“Let us not trade nuclear missiles, let us trade goods the good things that you make. Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together,” Trump said, praising U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance for their roles in the talks.

India Rebuffs Trump's Claims, Asserts Firm Stand on Terror and PoK

India, however, issued a sharp rebuttal to Trump’s version of events. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied any U.S. role in the ceasefire and rejected the claim that trade discussions influenced diplomatic outcomes.

“U.S. Secretary Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on May 8 and 10, and to NSA Ajit Doval on May 10. There was no reference to trade in any of those conversations,” Indian officials clarified.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also reiterated India’s consistent stance that all matter concerning Jammu and Kashmir are bilateral and must be resolved directly between Indian and Pakistan, with no third-party mediation.

“Our longstanding national position is clear, issues relating to the Indian Union of Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed bilaterally. The key issue is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan,” Jaiswal said.

Operation Sindoor: A New Normal in India’s Counter-Terror Doctrine

India’s message comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity military operation that targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were launched in retaliation to recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

“This is the new normal. If terror groups raise their heads again on Pakistani soil, Indian forces will respond decisively,” said MEA.

PM Modi: No Dialogue Except on Terror and PoK

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the government’s firm stance, saying that talks with Pakistan will only happen on two issues: terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.