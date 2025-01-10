Now You Can Visit Supreme Court For Guided Tours On These Days, Details Inside

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has now allowed guided tours for the general public on designated days.

"Opening of the secured apex court premises will provide a great opportunity for the public to gain inside access to the interiors of the building and admire the majestic structure in its full glory," an official said.

These Days You Can Visit Supreme Court

The public can visit the Supreme Court every Saturday (except the second and fourth). The visit has also been banned on all declared holidays.

Timings For Guided Tours in SC

“The guided tour shall be conducted on every working Saturday, except second and fourth Saturdays, and declared holidays in four slots from 10 am to 11.30 am; 11:30 am to 1 pm; 2 pm to 3.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm," an official circular read.

Officials would accost the public during the tour and introduce them to the various sections of historical value.

Pre-Online Booking Mandatory

"A visitor can arrange pre-planned escorted visits with online booking made in advance," the official said, "and will be accompanied throughout the premises and introduced to parts of historical importance, and they will also get a chance to see the courtrooms."