Nowhere Written Farooq Abdullah Supported Abrogation of Article 370: Ex-RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat

New Delhi: Former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has clarified that nowhere in his book, The Chief Minister and Spy, set to be released on Friday, has he written that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah supported the abrogation of Article 370. A controversy erupted after reports claimed that Dulat had mentioned in his book that Farooq Abdullah was aware of the government’s plans to abrogate Article 370 and secretly supported the move.

Speaking to ANI, Dulat stated that Farooq Abdullah was, in fact, deeply pained by the decision, as he was never taken into confidence by the Centre.

Amarjit Singh Dulat, a former IPS officer, has served in both the Intelligence Bureau and RAW, with extensive experience working in Kashmir.

When asked whether his friendship with Farooq Abdullah had been affected by the allegations, Dulat responded that friendships do not end over frivolous claims.

He further clarified, “This book is not about Article 370, rather, it’s an appreciation of Farooq Abdullah, the great man.”

Dulat expressed confidence that Farooq Abdullah would attend the book launch, adding, “If he doesn’t come, it will be his own decision. However, I spoke to him about 10-15 days ago, and he had said he would attend.”

Dulat further revealed that two days before the abrogation of Article 370, Farooq Abdullah, along with one of his MPs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi . However, the details of their discussion remain unknown. Dulat admitted that he had asked them about it but did not receive any information.

Later, Farooq Abdullah expressed that if the government intended to proceed with the abrogation, they should have taken him into confidence. Instead, he and others were placed under house arrest.

Dulat emphasised that Farooq Abdullah had always supported the Centre, but Delhi had consistently failed to take him into confidence.