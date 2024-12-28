'We Really Don't Get Civic Sense': NRI Slams Indian Family For Being 'Very Loud' Onboard Finland Train, Netizens React

New Delhi: There is one family in the otherwise quiet train that’s being very loud, we really don't get civic sense, said an NRI who did not the like the conduct of an Indian family on a public transport in Finland questioning ‘do Indians understand civic sense’.

Onboard a train in Finland, an NRI who goes by name Gokul sparked a debate on social media questioning lack of civic sense among the people.

Taking to X, Gokul wrote, “I'm on a train from Lapland to Helsinki and there's one family in the otherwise ULTRA QUIET carriage that's being very loud, talking to someone over a video call. In Hindi. With their cabin doors open.”

“We REALLY don't get civic sense, do we,” he asked.

In another tweet, Gokul informed, “Ironically the video I was watching just now was about how speaking on the phone is very frowned upon in the Tokyo metro because it's poor manners…”

Further sharing his experience, Gokul added, “6 hours after the train ride… Same family behind me in the restaurant we are at. Same video call without headphones. Good lord…”

Reacting to Gokul's criticism, a user on X with name Llama Llama replied to him saying, “Easier to stop by and request them to close the door and lower their voice?”

Responding to Llama Llama, Gokul said, “Yup I'm gonna do that but there shouldn't even be a need for this, is my point… no part of India is immune to this… except (from what I hear) the north east."

Pitching into the debate, another user on X by the name George Molak wrote, “Spot on.. some Indians are great and settle into the environment while few others dont care. I think all cultures are like this and having Indian heritage, we judge Indian culture more than others??”

Another X user Akash Jain questioned Gokul for raising the matter on social media rather than educating them and said, “And you chose to post on X rather than educating them to be quiet. Might be their first time on foreign land and out of excitement… as a concerned Indian you must have told them the etiquettes politely… posting on X will not improve the situation."

“Even in best of trains in North of India, not sure if this is prevailing in rest of India, it's common sight, people having full conversation high volume, & watching video content without ear phones. No respect for fellow passengers!!!” wrote a user on X who goes by the name Aleem.

As the conversation continued further, another X user with the name ‘I am Space’ said stop judging people all the time. "I agree that we don’t have a civic sense as good as people in other countries but there’s nothing wrong with being loud on a train. Let the family enjoy their holiday and stop judging people all the time.”