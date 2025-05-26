NSA Ajit Doval To Not Attend Key Security Meeting In Russia: Sources

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s upcoming visit to Russia has been postponed, and he will not be participating in the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, scheduled from May 27-29.

According to sources, Doval was set to attend the meeting in Moscow, Russia, from May 27-29, 2025. However, due to indisposition caused by a seasonal flu, he is unable to participate. He looks forward to advancing bilateral engagement with Russia on strategic and security matters at an early date.

Ajit Doval last visited Russia in 2024, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisors meeting.

Following the Doval-Putin meeting, the Russian Embassy in India praised the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia and acknowledged the significance of security issues in bilateral relations.

"During the conversation, Vladimir Putin noted the successful development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and stressed the importance of security issues in bilateral relations, thanking the Indian side for maintaining dialogue in this area," the Russian Embassy statement read.

Meanwhile, in another development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington from 27-29 May 2025 to meet with senior officials of the US Administration.