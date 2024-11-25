sb.scorecardresearch
  NSUI's Rounak Khatri Elected as DUSU President, Defeats ABVP Rishabh Chaudhary by Over 1300 Votes

Published 18:55 IST, November 25th 2024

NSUI’s Rounak Khatri Elected as DUSU President, Defeats ABVP Rishabh Chaudhary by Over 1300 Votes

Rounak Khatri of the NSUI elected as the president of the Delhi University Student Union, securing a victory over ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by 1300 votes.

NSUI makes comeback at helm of DUSU after 7 years
NSUI makes comeback at helm of DUSU after 7 years | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions.

Rounak Khatri of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has been elected as the president of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU), securing a victory over RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by a margin of more than 1300 votes. 

“It’s the victory of hardwork. I and our party have worked hard and the result is in front of everyone. I assure every DU student that we will work for their welfare,” said newly elected NSUI President Rounak Khatri.

Rounak Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary trailed with 18,864 votes.

DUSU Results

President 
NSUI - 20207
ABVP - 18864

Vice President 
ABVP - 24166
NSUI - 15404

Secretary 
ABVP - 16703
NSUI - 15236

Joint Secretary 
NSUI - 21975
ABVP - 15249

Celebrations Erupted After Results Announced

National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Indian National Congress (INC) celebrates after its member, Rounak Khatri was elected president in the Delhi University Student Union election NSUI also won the joint Secretary's post after seven years.

The results, which were announced on Monday, marked a significant win for the NSUI, as the party also claimed the joint secretary’s post for the first time in seven years.

The win marked a revival of the party's presence in the influential student body after a near-decade-long of domination by the ABVP.

While NSUI swept two key posts, the ABVP managed to secure the vice president and retained the secretary position, securing a foothold inside the union.

ABVP's vice president candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh secured 24,166 votes, while NSUI's Yash Nandal got 15,404 votes.

Its Mitravinda Karanwal won the secretary's post securing 16,703 votes and defeating NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena. 

18:55 IST, November 25th 2024