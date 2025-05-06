Supersonic With Nuclear Payload: Showcasing Brahmos - India's Weapon Of Choice

New Delhi: As India prepares for a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack and vows to punish the perpetrators, handlers, and backers of this barbaric act, supported by Pakistan and its funded terror camps, Indian armed forces have demonstrated their military might with the game-changing BrahMos missile, which goes beyond the enemy's defensive umbrella.

Powered by supersonic speed, precision, deep penetration, and the ability to carry both nuclear and conventional payloads, India's weapon of choice continues to evolve, providing its armed forces with a strategic advantage.

The BrahMos missile has been jointly developed by India and Russia, deriving its name from the Brahmaputra (India) and Moskva (Russia) rivers, symbolising a blend of cultural heritage and strategic cooperation.

The name ‘BrahMos’ is also linked to Lord Brahma, the Hindu god of creation, symbolically aligning the missile with divine authority, wisdom, and balance.

The mythological reference to Lord Brahma connects it to the legendary weapon of devastating power mentioned in Indian epics – the Brahmastra.

According to these epics, the use of the Brahmastra is reserved for dire situations, as it is not merely a weapon of war but a disciplined, precise instrument of deterrence. The BrahMos serves as a modern-day Brahmastra, representing controlled strength and moral restraint.

What does BrahMos stand for?

BrahMos distinguishes itself with its supersonic speed, accuracy, and multi-platform versatility, aligning with India's doctrine of credible minimum deterrence.

Its capability for surgical strikes rather than mass destruction reinforces the message of measured force.

With its mythological significance and modern prowess, BrahMos is not just a military asset but a symbolic assertion of India’s cultural identity and strategic intent on the global stage.

BrahMos – India's go-to weapon for surgical strikes

The BrahMos missile is renowned for its unmatched speed and precision, making it one of the most advanced cruise missiles in the world.

It can achieve speeds between Mach 2.8 and 3.0, nearly three times faster than traditional subsonic cruise missiles.

This supersonic speed enables BrahMos to penetrate even the most sophisticated air defense systems.

With pinpoint accuracy and minimal deviation, it is ideal for precision strikes on high-value, time-sensitive targets.

What we know about BrahMos II

The capabilities of BrahMos I have already been successfully tested, and development is underway for BrahMos II—the next major advancement.

BrahMos II is designed as a hypersonic variant, targeting speeds between Mach 6 and 7, significantly outpacing current models and further reducing enemy response time.

Following India’s entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), the range of the BrahMos missile has been extended beyond its original 290 km limit.

New variants are being tested to hit targets at ranges between 450 and 800 km. Efforts are also underway to enhance payload flexibility, integrate advanced warheads for both land-attack and anti-ship roles, and improve stealth and maneuverability to evade modern air defenses.

Why Is BrahMos India’s Go-To Precision Strike Weapon?

Supersonic Speed

BrahMos' supersonic velocity enables it to breach even the most sophisticated air defense systems, particularly when targeting critical locations such as air bases, missile launchers, and strategic infrastructure.

Precision

With the mythological connection to Brahmastra, BrahMos embodies absolute precision with minimal chances of error. This capability is crucial for striking high-value enemy targets, including nuclear facilities, military command centers, and strategic infrastructure deep inside hostile territory.

Deep Penetration

With its superior range and speed, BrahMos can strike installations up to 250–300 km deep within Pakistan’s heartland.

Nuclear and Conventional Payloads

The BrahMos missile can deliver both conventional and nuclear warheads, significantly enhancing its deterrence value.