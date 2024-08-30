Published 00:02 IST, August 31st 2024
Nurse Commits Suicide In Telangana's Kamareddy District After Boyfriend Delayed Marriage
A woman nursing officer in Telangana's Kamareddy district, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her boyfriend delayed their marriage.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nurse commits suicide after boyfriend delayed marriage in Telangana's Kamareddy | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
00:02 IST, August 31st 2024