Advertisement

Bengaluru: A fun-outing turned tragic for a group of hospital staff who were on a holiday at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, after one of them died after the harness of the zip-line ride she was on broke. The tragedy took place around 11.15 am when the woman fell 30 feet from the zipline after the 100 metre-long inclined cable snapped halfway across.

The deceased was a 35-year-old nurse identified as Ranjitha N, a resident of Attibele and worked at a private hospital. Ranjitha was on a trip to the Jungle Trailz Resort at Bettahalli village near Harohalli in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district with 17 of her colleagues on Sunday. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Advertisement

The woman was rushed to Dayanand Sagar Hospital in Harohalli by her colleagues, however, doctors declared her brought dead due to internal injuries and severe shock resulting from her zip-line experience, as per police reports. Police has booked the owner and workers of the resort and later arrested the manager.

Police also informed that two other women alsio fell and had sustained injuries in the incident. Based on a complaint filed by Nirmal, the colleague of the deceased, Harohalli police have registered a case under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Advertisement

“There were no safety measures at the resort and not even a first-aid centre. Ranjitha’s head was injured in the incident leading to her death,” the complainant said.