Rishikesh: The Rishikesh police have arrested a nursing officer of AIIMS-Rishikesh on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a female doctor at the premier health facility. The incident reportedly surfaced after the doctor filed a complaint with the local police regarding the incident.

Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht said, “The accused, Satish Kumar, allegedly molested the doctor on the hospital premises on Sunday evening and also sent an obscene SMS to her.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked anger among the resident doctors who raised slogans outside the office of the Dean Academics on Monday, demanding action against the accused.

A case under relevant sections was registered at Rishikesh Kotwali following the protest by doctors and the accused nursing officer was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

