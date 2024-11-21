sb.scorecardresearch
  News
  India News
  • Nursing Student Fakes Kidnapping to Blackmail Family for Money, Caught in Noida

Published 16:37 IST, November 21st 2024

Nursing Student Fakes Kidnapping to Blackmail Family for Money, Caught in Noida

A 19-year-old nursing student from Uttar Pradesh was caught faking her own kidnapping to extort Rs 6 lakh from her family after losing money in online betting.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nursing Student Fakes Kidnapping to Blackmail Family for Money
Nursing Student Fakes Kidnapping to Blackmail Family for Money | Image: Freepik (Representative)
16:37 IST, November 21st 2024