Oct 7 & April 22 - Lashkar-Hamas Copycatting Each Other: Israel Envoy’s Explosive Remark After Pahalgam Attack

Security personnel inspect the site following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on Apr 22, leaving several people dead and many injured, at Baisaran in Pahalgam. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar has said that they trust India with the information supplied to them on the Pahalgam terror attack that really reminds of what happened on October 7 adding it’s very easy to see the lines are very similar because the terrorists are copycatting and are inspiring each other unfortunately.

In an exclusive conversation, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar when asked how does Israel view Pakistan 's role in the Pahalgam attack, said they don’t have specific details regarding this terror attack but they trust the Indian authorities with information that they have supplied and share their determination to deal with this barbaric attack that really reminds of what happened on the 7th of October.

“People just wanting to have a vacation were attacked brutally. This is completely unacceptable and we support the government of India and we wish success to the security forces in thwarting this attack and also we wish success to the Indian government with their effort to expose those who support terrorism and isolate them,” Reuven Azar said.

Responding when asked whether Israel shared intelligence with India regarding Hamas’ activities in Pakistan, the Israeli envoy said that he's not in a position to talk about intelligence sharing, but they are talking all the time and collaborating in many fields and will continue to do so for benefit of both the countries.

When asked will Israel call out Pakistan and push for strong global counterterrorism measures in forums like the United Nations, Israeli envoy said, “Well it is very clear that we have to work together to expose but also punish and isolate sponsors of terrorism. We have seen it in our case with the Iranian regime that has been sponsoring terrorist groups and to the extent that their is more information coming out that on Pakistan which I am sure the Indian government will expose. We support the global effort to isolate those who support terrorism and this has to be done in a determined way. We haven’t seen enough determination from the world. In the UN we haven’t seen agreement on the definition of terrorism let alone fighting this in a determined way.”

Responding when asked, “Ever since the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, parallels are being drawn between the terrorist attack at the picnic spot in Pahalgam and the October 7 attack carried out by the terror outfit Hamas in Israel,” Israeli envoy said that it’s very easy to see the lines are very similar because the terrorists are copycating and are inspiring each other unfortunately.

“We have seen Hamas leaders being invited by Lashkar e Taiba and this is completely unacceptable. We know that they have the same goal,” he added.

Further speaking about Hamas terrorists having secret meetings with Pakistan-backed terror outfits, Israeli Ambassador said that he doesn't have enough information about the nature of the meeting. “We just know that there were several Hamas leaders who were invited and this is a very bad sign because they who are inspired by the October 7th attack are people that have no morality. This is a watershed moment. We are ready to support India in any manner we can.”