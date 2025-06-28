Odia Boy’s Fluent Kannada Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

New Delhi: A video of a four-year-old boy from an Odia family speaking fluent Kannada has now gone viral. It shows the young child confidently responding in Kannada to a series of questions posed by his mother, who interacts with him in English.

“My nephew is 4 years old. We are from Odisha. My brother lives in Bangalore. My cutie is speaking Kannada,” the user captioned the viral post.

In the video, the boy effortlessly answers questions such as “What is your name?”, “What is your father’s name?”, “What is your mother’s name?” and “How old are you?” all in flawless Kannada.

The moment resonated with users on X (formerly Twitter), sparking an outpouring of appreciation for both the child and his family’s embrace of local culture.

One user wrote, “Watch this cute video of an Odia child. This family is living in Bengaluru. The child is learning Kannada, the language of Bengaluru City, naturally. Bengaluru is a Kannada city. This is the Bharata we need to build.”

Another remarked, “Bengaluru is an Indian city where Kannada should be the primary spoken language, and people from all over India are welcome to settle and thrive! Sarva Bhashah Sambhava, Kannadavey Pradhaana Vyavahaarika Bhaashey.”

A third added, “Every North Indian child learning Kannada who is living in Karnataka—it’s not strange, it’s reality.”

The video also drew comparisons to another widely shared clip featuring a Tibetan youth who expressed how Kannada had become a part of his identity.

“People respect me a lot when I speak in Kannada,” he had said. “They feel proud that an outsider is speaking the local language.”