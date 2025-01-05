Odisha: 2 BJP Leaders Killed as Dumper Hits Car, Ex-Mla Alleges Deliberate Collision

Sambalpur: Two BJP leaders were killed after a dumper hit their car in Odisha's Sambalpur district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Debendra Nayak and Muralidhar Chhuria. Nayak was BJP's Goshala mandal president, while Chhuria is a former sarpanch. Both of them were close to senior BJP leader Nauri Naik.

The incident happened around 1.30 am on NH 53 in the Burla police station area. There were six people in the car, including the driver, and they were returning home in Kardola from Bhubaneswar, police said.

All six persons were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared two of them dead. The injured were undergoing treatment there.

Suresh Chanda, who was injured in the accident, alleged, "The vehicle hit our car from behind twice. Suspecting someone trying to hit our vehicle intentionally, the driver turned the car towards a rural road from the highway near Kantapalli Square. Still, the dumper chased our vehicle and hit it badly. As a result, the car overturned." Chanda said he was conscious till the dumper hit their car twice on the highway, but lost sense when it hit the third time.

"I am sure that someone intentionally caused the accident. By mistake, one can hit a vehicle once. Why would someone be hit thrice from behind?" asked the injured BJP worker.

After visiting the injured persons, Naik, a former MLA of Rengali, alleged that it was not an accident but a deliberate collision.

"Someone has deliberately hit their vehicle thrice," he claimed.

SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, "We have seized the dumper and detained its driver. As the family members of the deceased persons alleged that it was done intentionally, we will investigate that angle."