Odisha: 8 Schoolgirls Fall Ill After Taking Deworming Tablets

Bhubaneswar: At least eight female students from two districts in Odisha fell ill on Monday after consuming deworming tablets administered at their schools, officials reported.

Shortly after taking the medication, the students experienced symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, and severe discomfort.

According to officials, six of the affected girls were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Soro, Balasore district, while two others were taken to the district hospital in Malkangiri.

Malkangiri's Chief Health Officer, Dr. CHM Jagannath Rao, stated, "Deworming medicines typically do not have such side effects. The two children might have already had a fever or may have fallen ill due to fear. They are now out of danger."

Malkangiri's District Education Officer and Assistant District Magistrate, Umaprasad Dash, confirmed that deworming tablets were distributed to students across all schools.

The tablets were given as part of the National Deworming Day campaign, which aims to provide deworming medicine to children aged one to 19 years.

The initiative is being carried out by the Directorate of Family Welfare under the State Health Department, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) and UNICEF.