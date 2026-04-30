A Failure Of Humanity? Probe Reveals Bank Staff’s Negligence Led To Tribal Man’s Desperate Act In Odisha

Odisha: A harrowing incident from the Patna block of Keonjhar district has sparked outrage and led to an official probe after a tribal man, Jitu Munda, was forced to carry the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a bank to prove her death.

The investigation has highlighted a severe lapse in sensitivity and a breakdown in communication between financial institutions and vulnerable rural communities.

A Desperate Act of Proof

The tragedy began when Jitu Munda attempted to withdraw approximately Rs 19,300 from the account of his sister, Kalara Munda, who had passed away in January 2026.

The funds, earned from the sale of cattle, were essential for the family’s survival. However, Jitu, who is illiterate, reportedly visited the Odisha Gramya Bank’s Maliposhi branch multiple times but was hindered by bureaucratic hurdles.

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According to Munda, bank officials repeatedly told him he could not withdraw the money without the account holder being present or providing documentary proof of death.

Struggling to understand the requirement for a legal death certificate or heirship documents, Munda believed the only way to satisfy the bank was to physically produce his sister.

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In a state of desperation, he unburied her remains and carried the skeleton nearly 3 kilometres to the bank premises on his shoulder.

Probe Findings

An investigation ordered by the Keonjhar district administration and the Revenue Divisional Commissioner has found the bank at fault for failing to assist a person in clear distress.

While the bank maintained that they were merely following standard regulations for deceased claims, the probe suggests that the staff failed to provide the necessary guidance or empathy to a tribal customer unfamiliar with banking norms.

However, local authorities and social activists argue that the bank’s procedural rigidity ignored the human element, effectively leaving a marginalised citizen with no clear path to their rightful funds.

Swift Administrative Action

Following the viral video of the incident, the administration moved with unusual speed. Within 24 hours, officials issued the death certificate and the legal heir.

The bank subsequently disbursed Rs 19,402 (including interest) to the legal heirs at their doorstep. Additionally, the district administration sanctioned Rs 30,000 from the Red Cross Fund on humanitarian grounds.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed all officials to remain sensitive toward the public, emphasising that administrative and banking facilities must be easily accessible in remote areas.

The skeletal remains were respectfully reburied in the presence of police, closing a deeply distressing chapter that has left a permanent mark on the community's conscience.