Odisha College Student Dies by 'Self-Immolation' After Alleged Blackmail by Ex-Boyfriend

Kendrapara: In another tragic case of 'self-immolation', a college student died after setting herself on fire at her home in Kendrapara district's Pattamundia area, on Wednesday.

The deceased, a final-year Plus Three student, allegedly took the extreme step after months of harassment by her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly blackmailed her using obscene photos.

How the Horror Unfolded

According to the victim’s father, the young woman had been in a relationship with the accused, which ended some time ago. However, the ex-boyfriend allegedly continued to harass her, threatening to leak intimate photos and even "burn her alive with petrol" if she did not comply with his demands.

Distraught, the family filed a complaint at the Pattamundai Police Station nearly eight months ago, but no concrete action was taken.

"Instead of arresting him, the police advised my daughter to just block him on social media," the grieving father told reporters. "She felt helpless, and today, when no one was home, she poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire."

Police Inaction Under Scanner

Local authorities confirmed that the victim had previously approached them, but the case was not pursued aggressively. Now, after her death, police have registered an FIR and launched a manhunt for the accused, who remains absconding.

"We are investigating the matter thoroughly. Appropriate legal action will be taken," said a senior police officer from Kendrapara.

This incident follows another shocking case last month, where a Fakir Mohan College student in Balasore also died by self-immolation after facing harassment in college. Activists and women’s rights groups have raised alarms over the increasing number of cyber blackmail and revenge porn cases in the state, where victims often receive little protection from law enforcement.