Odisha Declares Morning Schools From April 2 Amid Heatwave Predictions | CHECK TIMINGS

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced morning classes for students in all schools after the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast of hot and humid conditions for the coming days.

The School and Mass Education department has directed primary, secondary and higher secondary schools including private institutions to hold morning classes from 7 AM to 11.30 AM from April 2.

As many as four places in the state witnessed temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius with Malkangiri becoming the hottest place with 41 degrees C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to prevailing dry conditions in major parts of the state and high solar insolation, maximum temperature is likely to be between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius at many places in interior parts and between 36 to 38 degrees in the coastal districts during next 4 to 5 days.

Odisha Gears Up For Possible Heat Wave

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu also wrote to all district collectors asking to take immediate measures to mitigate the hot and humid weather and ensure that no casualty takes place due to the possible heat wave condition.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department and Housing & Urban Development Department asked to identify the water scarcity pockets and ensure supply of drinking water through tankers. The departments were also asked to open Drinking Water Kiosks at marketplaces, bus stands and other congregation points and take up preventive maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems.

The state government has also issued an advisory for the districts and asked different departments to look after various sectors for mitigating the hot and humid condition.

(With PTI Inputs)

