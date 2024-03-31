×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Odisha Declares Morning Schools From April 2 Amid Heatwave Predictions | CHECK TIMINGS

Special Relief Commissioner also wrote to all district collectors asking to take immediate measures to mitigate the hot and humid weather

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha gears up for possible heatwave
Odisha gears up for possible heatwave | Image: PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced morning classes for students in all schools after the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast of hot and humid conditions for the coming days. 

The School and Mass Education department has directed primary, secondary and higher secondary schools including private institutions to hold morning classes from 7 AM to 11.30 AM from April 2.

Advertisement

As many as four places in the state witnessed temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius with Malkangiri becoming the hottest place with 41 degrees C. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to prevailing dry conditions in major parts of the state and high solar insolation, maximum temperature is likely to be between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius at many places in interior parts and between 36 to 38 degrees in the coastal districts during next 4 to 5 days.

Advertisement

Odisha Gears Up For Possible Heat Wave

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu also wrote to all district collectors asking to take immediate measures to mitigate the hot and humid weather and ensure that no casualty takes place due to the possible heat wave condition.

Advertisement

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department and Housing & Urban Development Department asked to identify the water scarcity pockets and ensure supply of drinking water through tankers. The departments were also asked to open Drinking Water Kiosks at marketplaces, bus stands and other congregation points and take up preventive maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems.

The state government has also issued an advisory for the districts and asked different departments to look after various sectors for mitigating the hot and humid condition. 

Advertisement

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
CSK vs RCB

Rachin Ravindra on CSK

9 minutes ago
HIMANTA

Himanta to AIUDF Chief

10 minutes ago
Europe

Europe likely to lower

13 minutes ago
Odisha gears up for possible heatwave

Heatwave in Odisha

30 minutes ago
Easter 2024

Easter 2024 Wishes

33 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Aadujeevitham BO Day 2

37 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Stuart Broad

Broad on LSG vs PBKS

40 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 2

42 minutes ago
Lucknow International Airport Terminal 3 is to be operational with world-class facilities.

Lucknow Airport T 3

an hour ago
Delhi Traffic

Delhi Traffic Police

an hour ago
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Clocked Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season

Pooran on Mayank Yadav

an hour ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

2 hours ago
Church Set on Fire in Pakistan Day After Good Friday

Church Set on Fire

2 hours ago
500 Students Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment at Hisar Collge

Prof Booked Visva Bharati

2 hours ago
Indian Veteran Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna & Ebden win Miami

2 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

EC Seizes Rs 7.8cr Cash

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo