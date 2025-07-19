Odisha's GIET University Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

Rayagada: A student of the GIET University allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on the campus in Gunupur subdivision of Odisha's Rayagada district. According to officials, the student was found dead in his room, following which the university officials passed the information to the police.

As per reports, the Gunupur Police Station has registered a case of Unnatural Death (UD) and launched an investigation into the incident.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police (SP) Swathy S Kumar stated that a forensic team visited the spot and collected forensic evidence. The police are also examining the call detail records (CDRs) of the deceased and other relevant individuals as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, the student's parents arrived from Balasore by evening. The police conducted a proper inquest in their presence, and a post-mortem was performed after obtaining the Collector's order. The police are probing the student's death to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

The police sources stated that the university administration has been cooperating with the police investigation, providing all necessary assistance. The incident has raised concerns about student mental health and well-being on campus.

The police investigation is ongoing, with officials investigating to determine the events leading up to the student's death.

The police are also likely to speak to the student's friends and classmates to gain a better understanding of his state of mind before his death.