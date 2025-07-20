Odisha Girl, Set Ablaze By Miscreants, Airlifted To AIIMS Delhi For Advanced Treatment

New Delhi: The 15-year-old girl, who was set on fire by miscreants in Odisha's Puri, has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care. The victim, who suffered 70% burns, has been shifted to AIIMS on doctors' advice.

The incident took place on July 19 under the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri, following which the Odisha police launched an investigation. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured that the government will ensure strict punishment for those responsible for the heinous crime.

Earlier, CM Majhi stated, "We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director. She will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors."

The Chief Minister further stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the events behind the incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. "Whoever is responsible will be caught. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," he added.

The incident has led to massive outrage in the state, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik criticising the ruling BJP government in the state. "Such incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha," Patnaik said, stressing on the growing concern over women's safety in the state.

The incident occurred days after a female student attempted self-immolation at Balasore's FM (Auto) college, sustaining over 90% burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The state government is facing intense scrutiny over its ability to maintain law and order, particularly with regard to women's safety.