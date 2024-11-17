sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 23:30 IST, November 17th 2024

Odisha Governor Gives Away State Film Awards

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Sunday gave away the State Film Awards for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 under various categories at a special ceremony.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha Governor gives away state film awards
Odisha Governor gives away state film awards | Image: Facebook
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:30 IST, November 17th 2024