Odisha Govt Plans To Offer Organic Rice ‘Mahaprasad’ To Lord Jagannath In Puri Temple

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to make Lord Jagannath’s ‘Mahaprasad’ completely chemical-free, the Odisha government has proposed a special initiative to supply organic rice and vegetables for offerings at the 12th-century shrine in Puri, an official said on Wednesday.

‘Amrut Anna’ Initiative

The proposed project, named Amrut Anna, has received a positive response from the servitors of the Jagannath Temple.

On Wednesday, a consultation meeting on this initiative was held at Krushi Bhavan, the headquarters of the state’s agriculture department. The meeting was chaired by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Secretary Arabinda Padhee, who also serves as the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The temple falls under the purview of the Odisha government’s law department.

Plan to Introduce Organic Rice, Vegetables in Offerings

“The state government is working towards making Mahaprasad chemical-free. The Suar-Mahasuar Nijog (a group of temple servitors) and the temple administration have welcomed the decision to use organic rice and vegetables in temple offerings,” a senior official stated.

Currently, rice, vegetables, pulses, and other ingredients for Mahaprasad are primarily sourced from the local market. Ghee for temple use is supplied by the state-run Odisha Milk Federation (OMFED), with the use of ghee from open markets strictly prohibited.

Traditional Rice Varieties to Be Used Under ‘Amrut Anna’

Initially, organic rice varieties such as Kalajeera, Pimpudibasa, and Jubaraja, which are traditionally grown in Odisha, will be used for preparing Mahaprasad under the Amrut Anna project. Notably, Kalajeera rice has already been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.