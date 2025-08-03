Odisha Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Set Ablaze By Miscreants In Puri Succumbs To Injuries At AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: The 15-year-old girl from Balanga in Odisha's Puri district, who was allegedly set on fire by unidentified assailants, has succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Delhi. The teenager, who sustained over 75% burn injuries in the attack on July 19, fought for her life for nearly a fortnight before losing the battle. Her death has left her family members in void and devastated.

According to reports, the minor girl was allegedly abducted by three motorcycle-borne miscreants while she was on her way to meet a friend near Bayabar village. The attackers reportedly gagged her, dragged her to an isolated spot near the Bhargavi river bank, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her ablaze. Despite her severe injuries, the girl managed to run to a nearby house, where the residents provided her with clothes and informed her family members.

The victim was initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for better treatment. However, given the severity of her injuries, she was further airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on July 20, where she received round-the-clock critical care. Despite the efforts of the medical team, she couldn't survive and passed away on August 2.

Chief Minister Expressed Condolences

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep shock and grief over the victim's death. In a post on X, he wrote, "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balanga incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavors of the specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss."

Demand For Justice For The Victim

The Odisha Police have conducted an investigation into the incident, with senior police officers visiting the spot and utilising forensics teams and dog squads to collect evidence. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case. While the police have claimed that no other person is involved in the incident, they have not made it clear how the girl was set on fire. The investigation is still ongoing.