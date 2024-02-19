English
Updated September 13th, 2021 at 14:33 IST

Odisha logs below 500 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha’s daily new COVID-19 cases on Monday dropped below 500, for the first time in last five months, a health department official said.

The state reported 471 new cases, including 57 children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18, which pushed the tally to 10,16,833. The new cases were reported from 21 out of the 30 districts.

The state reported 471 new cases, including 57 children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18, which pushed the tally to 10,16,833. The new cases were reported from 21 out of the 30 districts.

Odisha had reported 649, 630, 745, 771, 762, 638, and 609 new cases on September 12, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, and 6 respectively.

The state’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.93 per cent as 471 people tested positive for the infection out of 50,782 samples examined on Sunday.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 196 new cases followed by Cuttack (81) and Balasore (26).

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,104 as six new fatalities were reported from Khurda district (3), Angul, Jajpur and Puri (1 each).

The state currently has 6,548 active COVID-19 cases while 10,02,128 patients including 874 on Sunday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Odisha now is 98.5 per cent which is more than the national average of 97.4 per cent, he said.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.89 crore samples tests including 50,782 on Sunday for COVID-19. Odisha’s positivity rate now is 5.37 per cent.

The state has so far administered over 2.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. 

Published September 13th, 2021 at 14:33 IST

