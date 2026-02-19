Odisha Migrants Face Ill-Treatment in Thailand; State Govt Seeks MEA Help for Rescue

The Odisha government has urgently appealed to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the rescue and safe repatriation of six migrant workers from the state who are reportedly stranded and ill-treated at a plywood company in Thailand.

Principal Resident Commissioner of Odisha in Delhi, Vishal Gagan, wrote to the Additional Secretary, Southern Division, Ministry of External Affairs, detailing the workers' plight. The letter referenced information from the Director, Odisha Paribar, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, Government of Odisha (letter no.72/2026, dated 18.02.2026), stating that the six emigrant workers are facing severe hardship after not receiving salaries for the last three months.

The workers reportedly traveled to Thailand through agents Om Prakash and Jai Prakash from Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh. They have appealed via social media for urgent rescue and repatriation to their native places in Odisha.

The letter identified the workers as Jashobanta Sahoo from Kendrapara, Prasanta Rout from Kendrapara, Bijaya Kumar Swain from Kendrapara, Hemanata Behera from Kendrapara, Jayant Kumar Malik from Kendrapara, Manaranjan Sahu from Bhadrak.

Advertisement

"In view of the serious nature of plight of the workers, it is requested that urgent action may please be initiated for disbursal of remuneration of emigrant workers as per their due entitlement and their urgent rescue and safe repatriation of 06 emigrant workers of Odisha from Thailand back to their native place in Odisha. An early action in the matter is kindly solicited," the letter stated.

Separately, Odisha Additional Labour Commissioner Madan Mohan Paik also wrote to the MEA, noting that five workers from Kendrapara district and one from Bhadrak had gone to Thailand six months ago on Indian tourist passports to work at Sanvi Veneer and Plywood Industry, Wat Nong Phai Kaeo, Thailand, through the same agents.

Advertisement

The letter alleged that despite assurances of INR 25,000 per month, the workers have not been paid even after six months of work. They are reportedly being tortured by the employer, deprived of food and basic amenities, and are currently stranded without resources, pleading to return to India.

"The family members have requested, to take early steps for their safe rescue and repatriation to their native places," the letter read.

"Since this matter relates to emigration issues, it is requested to kindly intervene in the matter and facilitate safe repatriation of above 6 workers to their native place, along with their legal dues," it added.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over the situation and called for swift intervention. Posting on X, he wrote, "Deeply concerned to know that six people from #Odisha are being ill-treated by their employer in Thailand and are in deep distress. Urge Indian Government, Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) and @CMO_Odisha to intervene into the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Thailand for their early rescue."