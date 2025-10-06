Odisha: Over 10,000 Take To Streets, Call For 'Cuttack Bandh'

Cuttack: In a troubling series of events, over 10,000 people gathered in a massive rally on Bajrakbati Road in Cuttack on Sunday. The protest, led by members of the Biswa Hindu Parisad and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aimed to call for the removal of the minority community from the region. The rally was spearheaded by Nayan Mohanty, the BJP candidate from Cuttack.

The atmosphere in the city remains tense as the demonstrators dominate key streets, thus culminating in a controversial call for a Cuttack Bandh (shutdown) on Monday. In these demonstrations, the protesters chanted provocative slogans, demanding an "exclusive" Hindu-only identity for the city.

This rally has ignited widespread outrage, with various civil rights groups condemning it as an attack on communal harmony. Political leaders from all parties have also expressed deep concern about the growing polarisation. Additionally, residents are getting ready for potential disruptions tomorrow as the city prepares for the Cuttack Bandh.

Earlier, tensions soared in the city after a violent clash occurred between Hindu and Muslim groups during the Dussehra immersion processions. This unrest resulted in several injuries, including that of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), thus leaving the city on edge.

Local leaders have condemned the incident. MLA Sofia Firdous and former MLA Md. Moquim described the situation as "very unfortunate" and urged citizens to work towards restoring peace. Both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining Cuttack's long-standing tradition of unity and cooperation among communities.

"We must remain patient and committed to making everything normal again. The city has always been a symbol of unity, and it is crucial that we all work together to ensure this doesn't divide us," said MLA Sofia Firdous.

Echoing similar sentiments, former MLA Md. Moquim emphasised that the authorities would ensure the accused would face strict punishment. "Justice will be served, and the rule of law will prevail," he assured.

Meanwhile, in response to recent violence in Cuttack city, the Odisha government has implemented a 24-hour suspension of internet services, starting Sunday at 7 PM. Additionally, the use of social media have also been prohibited in the area.

The government has banned access to social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and others, through internet and data services from 7 PM today until 7 PM Monday. This prohibition applies to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the 42 Mauza Region.