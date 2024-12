Odisha Police to Get New Cybercrime Wing: CM

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his government has planned to set up a new cybercrime wing within the state police to deal with the new age challenges.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 69th Police Duty Meet here on Monday, he said cyber fraud, digital arrest and investment fraud were increasing daily.

"Keeping these in mind, our government is determined to strengthen and modernise the cyber cell of the police department. For this, a goal has been set to establish cyber police stations in all the districts. A cybercrime branch will also be created in the state for high-level investigation and monitoring of cyber crimes with a senior officer in charge," Majhi said.

He also expressed concern over low conviction rates in crimes against women.

"The main reason for the low conviction rate is the lack of professional investigation and the severe lack of political will in the past," Majhi said, adding that the state's conviction rate should at least be taken to the national average.

"For this, the state government is setting up more women's courts. A policy decision has been taken to set up women's courts in four districts. Now, the police will investigate professionally and scientifically, and give irrefutable evidence," he said.

The CM said the state government has zero tolerance towards violence against women.

From the programme, Majhi inaugurated new police stations at Astaranga, Balanga and Delang in Puri district.

He said modernisation of the police force, reforms in the police system, infrastructure for investigation, and training of human resources are the need of the hour.

A half-prepared police force will not be effective for arresting and punishing criminals, he said, noting that all police stations will be provided with the required number of vehicles for policing.

Majhi also said that the state government has decided to fill up about 5,000 posts in order to enhance the efficiency of the force.

The CM lauded the police for successfully solving some cases recently.

Majhi also asked the police to focus on "criminals who are trying to create chaos in the society in a planned manner".

"The protection that was given to such criminals earlier will no longer be given. Take strict action against them," he told the gathering of senior officers.