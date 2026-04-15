Odisha School Meal Horror: Class 5 Student Dies, Over 100 Hospitalised In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A heart-wrenching incident jolted Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a Class 5 student died and over 100 others fell ill after consuming a meal at the government-run Kakabandha Ashram School. According to reports, the students complained of discomfort and illness after eating food items not mentioned in the authorised menu on Sunday morning. As per reports, the students were served fermented rice, mashed potatoes, and mango chutney, which led to symptoms of loose motion and vomiting.

The affected students were rushed to the local community health centre, with 67 of them transferred to PMR Medical College and Hospital in Baripada in serious condition. The victim, identified as Rupali Besra, the 5th-class student who succumbed to the illness, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Monday.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Rupali Besra at the Kakabandha Ashram School in Mayurbhanj district. The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the bereaved family.

Odisha Government Orders Probe

The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, with the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) tasked with conducting a thorough investigation. The RDC will visit the Rasgovindpur Ashram School to begin the on-ground probe. The government has also taken immediate steps to ensure the health and safety of the remaining students, with a medical team scheduled to visit the school for comprehensive health check-ups.

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The Chief Minister has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased student and assured them that the government is committed to uncovering the exact cause of the incident and taking necessary preventive measures. The state government has announced an additional Rs 7 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased student.

District Collector Hema Kanta Say stated that an independent inquiry will be conducted, and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. The school's headteacher, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been suspended on charges of negligence. A police case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased student's mother.

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Further, medical teams have been deployed at the hospital and the school to monitor the situation. The Joint Director of IDSP and another doctor have been directed to rush to the field immediately. According to officials, 66 students are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while 41 are admitted to the community health centre.

Villagers Stage Protest Over The Tragic Incident

Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra visited the hospitalised students and spoke with their parents. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president, Bhakta Charan Das, expressed anguish over the incident, citing gross negligence and systemic failure. The villagers have blocked the Rasgovindpur-Jaleswar road, demanding compensation for the deceased's family and action against those responsible.