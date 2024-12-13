Odisha Shocker: 3 Unidentified Bodies of Women Found in Cuttack and Bolangir

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Friday recovered three unidentified bodies of women in Cuttack and Bolangir districts, an officer said.

A woman's body was found near Paramahansa area in Cuttack district, while the bodies of two women were found near a railway track in Bolangir district.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said a woman's body with deep injury on the face and the neck was found in Paramahansa area. The police have recovered a sharp-edged weapon from near the body, the DCP said.

Meena said: "The body had a tattoo mark on the left hand." The DCP said police have started verifying missing persons reports in all police stations in Cuttack district.

The police recovered bodies of two unidentified women from near the railway track at Kukudahada village under Kantabanji block in Bolangir district. The police said that it could also be a murder case.

They said a leg of one of the women, was found lying on the railway track while the body of another woman was found near the railway tracks. The district police said the case is being investigated by the Government Railway Police (GRP).