Odisha to Begin Rolling Out Error-Free Textbooks After ‘Newton the Great Pilot’ Debacle, Rejects Claim of 1,678 Mistakes

Following the massive debacle that led to several embarrassing mistakes in textbooks for 1st to 8th standard students, the Odisha government has finally announced that new, error-free books would be rolled out soon.

However, the government has rejected the claims that there were more than 1600 mistakes found in the books.

Talking about the matter, School and Mass Education Department Secretary N Tirumala Naik, said, “The department plans to upload corrected versions of text-books in the official website providing smooth access to students and teachers. It ensures that the academic session is not disrupted.”

“Steps are being taken to identify every error in the existing textbooks, printed afresh and distributed. Additional members including subject experts and educationists have been roped in to review and proof-read the books,” he further added.

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The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has also published a correction list on its website for reference.

Newton the Pilot and Moving Hills of Niyamgiri

The government had received sharp criticism after it was discovered that the state council textbooks for classes 1-8 had several glaring mistakes.

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Some of the most conspicuous ones included turning scientist Issac Newton into a ‘great pilot’, mistaking Karnataka Legislative Assembly for the Odisha Legislative Assembly, labeling the Hampi temple complex as the iconic Konark Sun Temple, and stating Odisha’s Niyamgiri Hills to be in Jharkhand among other.

Political backlash

The discovery of the mistakes led not only to concerned parents but also a severe political backlash. Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly took to social media to sharply criticize the negligence. He argued that the government may rectify the mistake but that would not make up for shattering the trust of students.