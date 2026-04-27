Odisha Tribal Man Digs Up Sister’s Skeleton To Withdraw Money After Bank In Keonjhar Demanded Her Presence

Keonjhar: A tribal man from Odisha’s Keonjhar district exhumed his sister’s remains and carried her skeleton to a local bank on Monday, seeking to withdraw money from her account. The police said the tribal man's act was driven by repeated rejections from bank staff who allegedly insisted the account holder be present in person. The distressing incident exposed the chasm between banking protocols and rural realities.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Patana block. The man, identified as Jeetu Munda (50), of Dianali village, had been trying to access Rs 20,000 from the account of his elder sister, identified as Kalra Munda (56), who died on January 26 this year. Lacking formal education and unfamiliar with succession procedures, Jeetu Munda said he was left with little choice after his pleas were ignored.

Jeetu, while explaining his anguish, said he had visited the bank several times. “I told them she had died, but they did not listen. They kept saying, bring the account holder to withdraw the money. Out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought her skeleton as proof that she is no more,” he recounted.

Police Step In As Communication Breakdown Emerges

The unusual incident led the Patana police to rush to the branch after being alerted. Inspector Kiran Prasad Sahu said that the case reflected a glaring lack of awareness and a failure of communication. “Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not understand what a legal heir or nominee means. The bank officials failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from a deceased person’s account,” Sahu noted.

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Following police intervention, the officials assured Jeetu that the withdrawal process would be facilitated. The skeleton was later taken back and reburied at the graveyard in the presence of police personnel, bringing a shady end to the events. The intervention prevented further escalation and offered some relief to the grieving brother, who had resorted to an extreme step to be heard.

As per reports, the situation was further complicated because the nominee named in Kalra Munda’s account had also passed away, leaving Jeetu Munda as the sole surviving claimant. The bank sources indicated that due process would now be followed to verify his claim and release the funds accordingly.

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Administration Admits Lapse

Local Block Development Officer (BDO) Manas Dandpat said the administration had not been informed of the matter earlier. “Today only, I came to know about it. We will see what can be done to resolve the issue,” he stated, adding that directions had been issued to bank officials to ensure Jeetu receives the money at the earliest as per applicable rules.

The incident has spotlighted deep gaps in financial literacy and the accessibility of banking services for marginalised communities. It also raises questions about how institutions handle death claims, particularly when beneficiaries are unaware of legal formalities such as nomination and succession certificates.