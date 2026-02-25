Odisha Vigilance Unearths Rs 4 Crore Cash From Mining Official’s Residence After Rs 30,000 Bribe Arrest

Cuttack: In one of the largest anti-corruption operations in the state, Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe from a licensed coal vendor, officials from Odisha Vigilance confirmed.

Following his apprehension late last night, vigilance teams launched simultaneous searches at multiple premises linked to him - including his residential flat at Nature’s Crest Apartment in Shree Vihar, Patia (Bhubaneswar), his parental house at Mathasahi in Bhadrak, and his office chamber in Cuttack.

During the searches, officials recovered more than Rs 4 crore in cash allegedly concealed inside trolley bags and almirahs at his Bhubaneswar flat. Authorities said counting is still underway to determine the exact amount. The department described the haul as the highest-ever cash seizure in its history.

Investigators also seized Rs 1.20 lakh in cash from Mohanty’s office drawer and from his personal possession. Additional assets detected so far include - a palatial double-storeyed building of approximately 2,400 sq ft at Pahala, Bhubaneswar and around 130 grams of gold.

Officials said searches are still ongoing and more assets may be identified as the investigation progresses.

In another case, vigilance officials recently arrested Manoranjan Sahoo, a former senior clerk of the Hindol Sub-Treasury in Dhenkanal district, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 68,85,497 in government funds meant for family pension beneficiaries. According to officials, Sahoo had been absconding for nearly two years before being tracked down and arrested late Friday night.

