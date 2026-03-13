‘Off To Gujarat’: Chilling Last Message From Six Minor Girls Before They Went Missing in UP's Bijnor | Image: Representational use only

Six minor girls have reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. The girls disappeared shortly after completing an examination on Thursday evening, according to relatives.

Republic has accessed a copy of the FIR filed in connection with the case, which reveals additional details about the incident and the police investigation. According to the FIR, the case has been registered at Chandpur Police Station in Bijnor district, on the intervening night of March 12 and 13 at 12:21 am, under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The FIR notes that the alleged incident took place on March 12 at around 5:15 pm, shortly after the girls completed their examination.

All Six Girls Claimed to be Minors

One of the missing girls has been identified as 16-year-old Antra Chandra, daughter of Munish Chandra and Sontosh Chandra. The other girls believed to have been with her are Mansi, Lakshmi, Varnika, Vaishnavi and Rinki. According to family members, all six girls are minors.

As per details mentioned in the FIR, the girls had gone to appear for an examination at Vedic Inter College in Chandpur. The examination reportedly concluded at around 5:15 pm, after which the girls did not return home. Family members said they later received a message from the girls stating that they were travelling to Gujarat for a trip. The unexpected message immediately raised alarm among the families, as none of them had been informed about such plans.

Soon after sending the message, the girls’ mobile phones were reportedly switched off, leaving the families unable to contact them. Relatives began searching for the girls in nearby areas and continued their search for several hours. When their efforts yielded no results, the families approached the police and lodged a complaint late at night, following which the FIR was registered.

Police Suspect More Than One Accused

The FIR further states that the case has been registered against unknown accused, noting that more than one unidentified person may be involved. In a telephonic conversation with Republic, Akansha Chandra, the elder sister of Antra Chandra, described the family’s growing anxiety and confusion over the incident.

“After the exam ended at around 5:15 pm, we received a message saying they were going to Gujarat to travel,” Akansha said. “After that, the phone was switched off. We kept searching for them everywhere.”

She added that the family searched extensively before deciding to file a police complaint.

“We looked for them until about 10 pm and then filed a complaint because we could not find them anywhere,” she said.

According to Akansha, police later informed the family that they had traced the location of one of the phones to Haridwar in neighbouring Uttarakhand at around 1 am. “They told us one girl has been found and the others might be located by evening,” she said. “But they have not told us which girl they are talking about, or where she is. We still do not know anything clearly.”