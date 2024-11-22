sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ola Layoff: Ola Electric May Sack 500 Employees Amid Restructuring Plans: Report

Published 11:14 IST, November 22nd 2024

Ola Layoff: Ola Electric May Sack 500 Employees Amid Restructuring Plans: Report

Ola Electric Mobility is reportedly planning to lay off over 500 employees as part of a restructuring exercise.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ola, Uber
Ola Electric May Sack 500 Employees Amid Restructuring Plans: Report | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:13 IST, November 22nd 2024