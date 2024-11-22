Published 11:14 IST, November 22nd 2024
Ola Layoff: Ola Electric May Sack 500 Employees Amid Restructuring Plans: Report
Ola Electric Mobility is reportedly planning to lay off over 500 employees as part of a restructuring exercise.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ola Electric May Sack 500 Employees Amid Restructuring Plans: Report | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:13 IST, November 22nd 2024