Old Dens, Fresh Threat: Army-Police Duo Destroys 2 Terror Hideouts in Kulgam

Sringar: In a swift joint operation deep in the forested hills of south Kashmir, joint security forces have uncovered and demolished two long-dormant terrorist hideouts in Kulgam district.

The operation, carried out by a combined team of the Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Kulgam Police, comes amid a surge in anti-terror activities across the Jammu and Kashmir, where joint forces have neutralized over 60 terrorist this year alone and busted multiple terror modules.

The operation launched in the dense woodlands of Damhal Hanjipora, a rugged terrain notorious for harboring terrorists.

Acting on credible intelligence about potential terrorist presence, the joint team launched a cordon-and-search mission in the forested belt between villages Ahmedabad and Negripora.

"The area is a natural hideout with thick cover and limited access points, making it ideal for terrorists to regroup," sources disclosed.

The troops had zeroed in on two makeshift bunkers, crude structures camouflaged under foliage and rock overhang, abandoned but recently disturbed.

A thorough search yielded a cache of survival gear, including two gas cylinders, assorted clothing, medical supplies and rudimentary cooking utensils, indicating the sites had been used for extended stays.

"These were old setups, inactive for months, but signs of fresh activity like disturbed earth and discarded wrappers indicate someone was scouting to reactivate them," the source added.

Forensic teams are now analyzing the items for fingerprints, DNA traces, and links to specific outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or Resistance Front (TRF), which have been active in south Kashmir.

No terrorists were present during the raid, but the recovery has prompted an expanded search.

The area remains cordoned off, with additional reinforcements from the Army and Kulgam Police, scanning adjacent villages for overground workers (OGWs) or arms caches.

"Operations will continue till we're certain no threats linger," added source.

Kulgam bust is the latest in a string of proactive strikes that have kept terror infrastructure on the backfoot in 2025.

In August, a eight-day encounter in the same district's Akhal forest claimed two top terrorists, including a TRF commander, after intelligence pinpointed a hideout in the dense woods.

In May, State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids across 10 locations targeting LeT networks in Kupwara, Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Baramulla; uncovering digital devices and documents tied to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.