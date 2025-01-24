Old Pension Scheme Will Continue in Himachal Till Congress Remains in Power: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the Old Pension Scheme will continue as long as Congress is in power in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public gathering at Dari Mela Ground in Kangra’s Dharamshala assembly constituency, Sukhu announced the construction of the country's largest international convention center near Tapovan at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

He said the convention center would host seminars by major companies, boost tourism and create employment opportunities for local youth, a statement issued here said.

The Congress government fulfilled its election promise by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to 1.36 lakh government employees, Sukhu said and asserted that OPS will continue as long as Congress is in power in the state.

The central government has reduced the state's loan limit by Rs 1,600 crore and imposed additional restrictions for reinstating the OPS, he added.

He said that nearly Rs 9,000 crore under National Pension scheme (NPS) was still held up with the central government and the Union government was pressurising the state to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The present state government would not compromise on corruption, he said, alleging that during the previous BJP government, the gap between the rich and poor was widened and government jobs were “sold”.

He further said that the BJP government misused the state treasury for political benefits, while his government has been making earnest efforts to benefit the common people.

The CM said the Congress government does not make decisions for political gain but ensures public welfare.

Sukhu also criticised the local MLA from Dharamshala assembly segment Sudhir Sharma for betraying the party and the people.

He added that despite setbacks in the Dharamshala by-election, the Congress party has regained strength with 40 MLAs in the assembly. Sharma was among the six Congress MLAs who besides three independents had cross voted in favor of the BJP in Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024.