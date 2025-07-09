Old Video of Gujarat’s Gambhira Bridge Shows Crumbling Structure Days Before Collapse

Vadodara: An old video of the Gujarat Gambhira Bridge has surfaced, showing the poor condition of the bridge. The video has resurfaced on social media after the July 9 bridge collapse incident.

The video shared by @citizen_kauon social media X comes with a caption that says, “Footage of Gambhira bridge from April 2025, where the reporter is showing the dire condition the bridge was in. Today, 9 people died after it collapsed.”

The Gambhira bridge that collapsed in Vadodara was repaired just last year at a cost of ₹212 crore. The bridge collapse incident claimed at least ten lives and plunging four vehicles into the Mahisagar River.

Gambhira Bridge Old Video

First inaugurated in 1985, the 40 year old Gambhira bridge was repaired with a cost of ₹212 crore and reopened last year.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in his statement confirmed that nine bodies had been recovered and six people have been rescued.

PM Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, “The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

PMO also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

On 30 October 2022, in Gujarat's Morbi, a pedestrian suspension bridge had collapsed that claimed 141 lives, leaving many injured. The suspension bridge was old and rusted, but authorities did not care for it. Following the tragic incident, those responsible were suspended.