Omar Abdullah Dismisses Mehbooba Mufti’s 25,000 Backdoor Appointment Charge, Challenges PDP To Produce Evidence

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday strongly rejected PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s allegation that his government had made 25,000 “backdoor appointments", calling the charge baseless and politically motivated.

He insisted that the administration would present verified details within two days to counter what he described as unfounded claims.

Abdullah, speaking to reporters in Srinagar, said the PDP’s accusations amounted to “the pot calling the kettle black".

He recalled that during Mehbooba’s tenure as chief minister, her maternal uncle Sartaj Madni’s son was appointed through irregular means before being removed by court order.

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“Do we forget how many hundreds of backdoor appointments were made in J-K Bank, where probes are still underway? If I start counting the backdoor appointments of PDP-BJP rule, you would not have enough time,” Abdullah said.

However, Abdullah stressed that he would respond only if the PDP produced evidence.

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“Let them bring even one piece of proof, one name, and we are ready to clarify. Otherwise, we won’t waste time on baseless claims,” he said.

Meanwhile, he announced that two senior ministers would soon present the government’s findings publicly, promising transparency in the matter.

“Politicians trade allegations like slogans, but for us youth, it means nothing changes; jobs remain out of reach, and transparency is always promised but never delivered,” said Adil Khan, a civil services aspirant.

PDP chief had earlier alleged that the National Conference (NC) government had made thousands of irregular appointments in the Union Territory. Abdullah countered that the PDP itself had overseen questionable hirings during its coalition rule with the BJP, many of which were later struck down by the courts.

Meanwhile, Abdullah joined Shia mourners at Zadibal in downtown Srinagar during the Ashura procession. He distributed refreshments and reflected on the sacrifice of Imam Hussain.