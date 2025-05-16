'Blind Lust To Score Cheap Publicity, Please People Across Border': Omar Vs Mehbooba War of Words Over Tulbul Water Navigation Project

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged in a war of words with Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti after the former asked whether the Bulbul Navigation Barrage work which was stopped in 2007 after Pakistan objected to it would be resumed as the government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty.

Sharing a small clip from onboard a plane, Omar Abdullah took to X and wrote, “The Wular lake in North Kashmir. The civil works you see in the video is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Now that the IWT has been temporarily suspended I wonder if we will be able to resume the project. It will give us the advantage of allowing us to use the Jhelum for navigation. It will also improve the power generation of downstream power projects, especially in winter.”

Reacting to Chief Minister's remark, Mehbooba Mufti termed Omar Abdullah's as irresponsible saying, “Call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Project amid ongoing tensions between India & Pakistan is deeply unfortunate. At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war—with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction and immense suffering such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative. Our people deserve peace as much as anyone else in the country. Weaponizing something as essential and life giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalising what should remain a bilateral matter.”

Hitting back at Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah said, “Actually what is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points & please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. I have always opposed this treaty & I will continue to do so. Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size or form warmongering, it’s about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use our water for ourselves.”

As a war of words continued, Mehbooba responded to Omar's retaliation saying, “Time will reveal who seeks to appease whom. However, it’s worth recalling that your esteemed grandfather Sheikh Sahab once advocated for accession to Pakistan for over two decades after losing power. But post being reinstated as Chief Minister he suddenly reversed his stance by aligning with India.”

“In contrast the PDP has consistently upheld its convictions & commitments & unlike your party whose loyalties have shifted dramatically according to political expediency. We don’t need to stoke tensions or adopt warmongering rhetoric to validate our dedication. Our actions speak for themselves,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Omar Abdullah also lashed back at Mufti accusing her of taking cheap shots at a person they themselves called Kashmirs' tallest leader.