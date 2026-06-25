Omar Abdullah Reopens Gulmarg Gondola After Month-Long Closure, Assures Safety Protocols

Srinagar: After a month-long suspension triggered by a technical snag that left more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reopened the Gulmarg Cable Car project in Baramulla district, assuring that safety protocols were fully observed before resumption.

Abdullah, who inspected the site, said, “Gondola is working now. Services resumed after the original manufacturer certified the maintenance and service works, based on inspection of the repair.”

He emphasised that the government deliberately avoided rushing the reopening. “The gearbox was replaced within four or five days. We could have resumed earlier, but we waited for the interim report to ensure safety,” he added.

Meanwhile, the officials confirmed that tourists can now book rides through the corporation’s official portal.

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“Tourism in Gulmarg depends heavily on the Gondola. Its closure worried us, but now visitors will return in greater numbers,” said Altaf Ahmad, a hotel owner. He added, “Safety should always come first. We are glad the government waited for proper clearance.”

Pertinently, on 25 May, the Gondola developed a snag, leaving tourists and guides stranded, prompting the Army, police, NDRF and SDRF to launch a massive rescue operation.

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Abdullah acknowledged their role, noting, “We managed to empty about 40 of 52 cars. Volunteers rescued many, and the army and police completed the rest. Today I thanked them, and the corporation awarded Rs 50,000 to appreciate their work.”

However, concerns remain as a five-member committee formed on June 10 continues to probe the malfunction. The chief minister said the report would help prevent future incidents.