Omar Abdullah's Cycle Ride With Two Sons On The Streets Of Pahalgam A Month After Terror Attack | Watch

Pahalgam: Days after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's counter-terror Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cycled on the streets of Pahalgam along with his sons Zamir and Zahir, in a show of resilience.

During his ride, he also interacted with people assuring them of revival of tourism, which has been hit after the terror attack when 4-5 Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians in the valley when they were vacationing in Kashmir on April 22.

The family's cycling tour, spanning 2.5 kms, from a hotel to the base camp for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra followed a special cabinet meeting led by Omar Abdullah.

Omar chairs Cabinet meeting in J&K's Pahalgam

Omar Abdullah, more than a month after the Pahalgam terror attack, chaired a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam with the agenda of development and happiness in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This morning, J&K cabinet meeting was convened in Pahalgam. This is the first time this government has held a cabinet meeting outside Jammu or Srinagar. Though we worked as per the agenda of our government, we did not have a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam for just an administrative or government function. The agenda of development and happiness in J&K, the agenda to represent the people in J&K will not stop due to bloodshed. Through this meeting, we thanked people of Kashmir especially those in Pahalgam, for their stand and bravery after the 22nd April attack where they raised their voice against violence and bloodshed," Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister further spoke on the recent terror attack in the valley and said, “…We have been saying since the beginning that we will make a memorial in Baisaran, Pahalgam in the memory of those 26 people. We will never forget it... This was decided in the cabinet meeting, which was held in Pahalgam a few hours ago. The PWD has been authorised to give official approval. We will take suggestions from the people on how the memorial should be so that we can have a tasteful memorial for those 26 people."