Omar Abdullah Says Reservation Clarifications Ready, Cabinet to Approve Reply Before Sending File Back to Centre

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government’s long‑pending proposal on reservation has inched closer to resolution, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that a detailed response to clarifications sought by the Centre is ready and will be sent to New Delhi after Cabinet approval.

Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar on Monday that the state government had already completed its part of the exercise through a Cabinet Sub‑Committee formed to examine the issue.

“Committee prepared its report, which was approved by the Cabinet and forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor, who then sent it to the Central Government,” he said

However, the proposal was later returned after the Centre sought additional clarifications. “Whatever we had to do, we have done. Cabinet Sub‑Committee prepared the report and after Cabinet approval it was sent to the Lieutenant Governor, who forwarded it to Delhi. Central Government sought some clarifications and returned the file,” Abdullah added.

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He informed that the government has now prepared a comprehensive reply, “The reply is ready. Within two or three days, there will be a Cabinet meeting which will approve the response and send it back to Delhi”.

Earlier in the day, JKPSC aspirants and student activists slammed the government over the delay, demanding immediate public release of the reservation report prepared in 2024.

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At a press conference at the residence of MP Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi, aspirants said the policy “adversely affected merit” and was raised with Mehdi, who later highlighted it in Parliament.

“Government had assured us that if it came to power, the issue would be resolved. However, despite winning the elections, no concrete action has been taken so far,” one aspirant said.

Meanwhile, they recalled staging a sit‑in outside the Chief Minister’s residence, after which the CM sought six months to address the matter.

“That six‑month period ended last year, but we still do not know what progress, if any, has been made,” another aspirant remarked.

“At times, the government says the file is with the Lieutenant Governor. The question remains; when will the government come to us with a solution? Is it not the government’s responsibility to pursue the matter and ensure its resolution?” they asked.

They said, many aspirants are crossing the age limit while waiting for a decision. As per them, the recent JKPSC selection list has also raised questions, with candidates demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process.

“Two major issues dominate Jammu and Kashmir today; the reservation issue and the alleged JKPSC recruitment scam.”

“Aspirants are being treated like a football, kicked from one office to another without resolution. If concerns of the youth continue to be ignored, many of us may have no option but to enter politics ourselves to ensure our voices are heard,” said they.

Meanwhile, allegations of a “paper mafia” have surfaced in connection with JKPSC recruitment. Aspirants claimed some selected candidates may not have even qualified basic examinations, while others said they received threatening calls for raising these concerns.

“If leaders can go to Jantar Mantar for statehood, why can they not raise their voices for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir?” one participant asked.