Omar Abdullah ‘Shocked Beyond Belief’, Says Pahalgam Attack ‘Much Larger Than Anything They’ve Seen on Civilians’ | Image: x

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, in which one tourist was killed and 12 others injured. Calling the act “an abomination,” Abdullah announced that he is returning to Srinagar immediately to assess the situation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Abdullah said, “The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased.” He also confirmed that he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo, who had rushed to the hospital to ensure the injured received proper care.

Abdullah further stated that the full extent of the casualties was still being verified and described the incident as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha Vows Justice

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, also condemned the attack and assured swift action against the culprits. In a social media post, he wrote, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.”

Sinha said he has spoken to the Director General of Police (DGP) and other top security officials, following which joint teams of the Indian Army and J&K Police were deployed to the area. A massive search operation is currently underway to trace the attackers.

Injured Evacuated, Medical Aid in Motion

The Lieutenant Governor also confirmed that one of the injured tourists had been evacuated to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for advanced treatment.

“Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam,” he added.