Omar Abdullah Urges Caution as US‑Iran Peace Deal Awaits Formal Signing

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah on Monday urged caution, saying the fragile US‑Iran peace accord must hold until its formal signing in Switzerland this Friday, even as Pakistan confirmed an immediate end to military operations across all fronts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X that “the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” stating permanent cessation of hostilities, including in Lebanon.

However, Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar, “Neither you nor I know what is in that peace deal. Perhaps, the United States, Iran, and to some extent Pakistan know what is in it. We will have to wait till Friday,”.

He stressed that the Strait of Hormuz must reopen and insisted Iran’s losses be acknowledged.

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“The injustice done to Iran; since they did not start the war and the losses to their assets suffered in the strikes also need to be mentioned (in this deal),” he said.

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