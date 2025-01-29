On 5th February 'AapDa Jayegi, Bhajapa Ayegi': PM Modi Sharpens Attack Ahead Of Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, sharpened his attack against the AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party as he addressed a public meeting in Kartar Nagar here in the run-up to the February 5 assembly polls.

PM Modi said, "People of Delhi want a government that builds houses, modernises the national capital and takes tap water to every household, freeing them from tanker mafia. The whole of Delhi is saying that 'February 5 ayegi, AAP-da jayegi, BJP ayegi' (When February 5 comes, AAP-da will go and BJP will come)."

Modi hailed the huge turnout at his rally and noted that today was a working day.

"This shows the mood of Delhi and is an indication of the mandate. Delhi is saying now that excuses, fake promises and loot and jhooth of AAP-da will not work. People of Delhi want a double-engine government that works simultaneously on the welfare and development of Delhi," he said.

Delhi has made it clear that now excuses, fake promises as well as "loot and lies" of the "AAP-da" government will not work, Modi said as he made a fervent appeal to voters to give him a chance to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP governments.

Further hitting out at the AAP, Modi said that during the last two elections, the party asked for votes on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna and now it says that the issue does not yield votes.

"This is fraud and shamelessness. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to chhathi maiya's puja surrounded by garbage," he said.

Modi said the BJP has promised to bring schemes that will benefit all sections.

"When a BJP government is formed, all promises made to people by the party will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, this is Modi's guarantee. Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilling a guarantee," he said.

Modi said crores of Indians are working day and night with the resolve of building a 'Viksit Bharat' and it is important that the capital of such a country becomes a model city.

"This is the 21st century and its 25 years have passed. In the first 14 years of the 21st century, you have seen... the Congress government and then for 11 years you saw the AAP-da government but Delhi's problems have remained (unresolved). For 25 years, they have destroyed two generations," he said.

"When it comes to Delhi, someone ruled for 14 years and someone 11 years but still the same jams, the same broken streets, pollution and drinking water issues. Who can take people out of such circumstances... not Modi but one vote of yours," he said.

Modi urged people to give him a chance.